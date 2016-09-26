Dan McLeod: Actual working people prefer Trump, what does that tell you?

Just another crazy observation: Most polls tell us that young, college-educated voters prefer Hillary Clinton, as opposed to those without degrees who actually work for a living. Those people overwhelmingly prefer Donald Trump. Is it me, or does that tell us all we need to know about the indoctrination of our children by liberal elites who hide from real work and the real world in the safe zone of academia? Maybe I am paranoid but whatever I am, one thing is still true – knowledge is not a measure of intelligence.
Dan McLeod, Atwater
