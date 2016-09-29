Melvin Ladousier: Action against Opinski violates the Bill of Rights

Re “Contractor’s corruption arraignment continued” (Page 2A, Sept. 27): Have we thrown out the Fifth Amendment to the Constitution of the United States? This contractor has not been indited by a grand jury, has not been convicted in a criminal or civil court of the allegations. How is it that the Contractors’ State Licensing Board is presuming to take action based solely upon “allegations in this case” to deprive the “innocent until proven guilty” defendant “of life, liberty, or property, without due process of law”?
The surest and quickest way to defeat an opponent is to cut off the means to wage the fight. Fighting allegations costs a lot of money. Cut off the contractor’s source of income, construction, and his ability to fight is severely diminished. Such actions against Greg Opinski before his trial is a violation, by the government, of the Bill of Rights. Which, by the way, exists to protect the citizen from tyranny and misuse of governmental power.
It’s time to enforce the Bill of Rights. Does someone connected to the government have an ax to grind against this contractor and public servant.
Melvin Ladousier, Merced
Editor’s note: Merced Union High School District board member Greg Opinski is charged with bribery and conflict of interest.
