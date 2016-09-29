David Abbott: If you’re going to drive, get off the phone

I am writing to remind drivers in the Merced area to pay attention when driving and to get off their cell phones; their calls and texts can wait.
I purchased a 2014 Ford Fiesta in April 2015. I have been rear-ended three times since May 2015. All three times within the same area, northbound Highway 59, southbound 59 and Yosemite Avenue. The first time caused a large amount of damage; thankfully the person that hit me paid to get my car repaired and for me to have a rental while it was being repaired. The second and third times were just light taps, so little to no damage occurred and did not require repairs.
These situations would have been avoided if the other drivers had been attentive to their driving and kept the distance between them and the car in front of them and had avoided distraction. Put your cell phone down, keep your eyes on the road and watch how close you are to the car in front of you. Drive safe, Merced.
David Abbott, Winton
