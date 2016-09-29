Bob Simons: Just who is on this leftist editorial board?

As a subscriber to the Merced Sun-Star, I expect to find objective, factual and honest reporting of the events in my community, state, country and the rest of the world. I want to be an informed citizen and use the Sun-Star, among other sources, for the information I utilize to establish my beliefs. Daily, the Sun-Star posts Our View on the Opinion page, editorial viewpoints written by The Editorial Board. It concerns me that the writers of this extremely one-sided and biased column are willing to state their biased views that are, frankly, mostly in opposition to my own.
You require my name and other information for submission of this letter yet don’t put the names of the writers of The Editorial Board this column. The writer could range anywhere from the local writer to George Soros or other nationally well-known anti-American people. I expect a more balanced set of views on this page and I believe I have a right to know who the writer is of each of the daily extremely biased articles.
Bob Simons, Merced
Editor’s note: The editorial board members are publisher Ken Riddick, editor Joseph Kieta and opinions page editor Mike Dunbar. They are listed at the bottom of the Opinions page each day.
