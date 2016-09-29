MaryAnn McKissick: Josh Pedrozo inclusive, insightful, hard-working; deserves to be mayor

Candidate for Mayor Josh Pedrozo comes to voters with a history as an integral member of a family who spans generations of celebrated and constant service to Merced. During his tenure teaching history at Merced High, Pedrozo has inspired hundreds of students and families alike to take advantage of opportunities to maximize their greatest potential. As a two-term city council member, chosen as mayor-protempore by his colleagues, Josh’s unique leadership abilities and all-inclusive style have served voters well.
Josh’s approach to governance consists of thoughtful collaboration, listening to his constituents and remaining considerate and open to various viewpoints before making decisions. Pedrozo is the only candidate for mayor with a clear vision for responsible development that will sustain a truly productive economic environment. Josh’s efforts have enabled the creation of 5,300 jobs and seen more police officers hired here than in surrounding areas. Josh is dedicated to changing the narrative regarding Merced, demonstrated by his gaining us national recognition as a “top 50” city with a particularly bright future.
Josh Pedrozo has the enthusiastic drive and competence to get the job done. He has earned our vote for mayor of Merced, Nov. 8.
MaryAnn McKissick, Merced
Comments