James Cardoza: Trump will bring desperately need change to America

Here are four compelling reasons to vote for Donald Trump:
Economics. Trump proposes cutting taxes on businesses from 35 percent to 15 percent and slashing job-stifling regulations, measures providing significant incentives for growth. Trump realizes taxes are discouragements and taxes on production make little sense. By contrast, Hillary Clinton seeks to tax production through a variety of means, including carbon tax. She wants more government spending and more crony-funded regulation, continuing down the Obama path of discouraging job creation, empowering politicians, adding to consumer costs and blowing up the national debt.
The Supreme Court. Let’s make this simple. Citizens are only allowed to keep bullets in their guns due to a 5-4 vote U.S. Supreme Court decision, and that was when Antonin Scalia was alive. If Hillary is given the opportunity to appoint Scalia’s successor, it’s game over. No need to think about this further.
Benghazi, security breaches, DNC scandal, Wall Street speeches, Clinton Foundation. Clinton’s incandescent lack of integrity is well-documented and a disqualifier.
America desperately needs a change of direction. The only possibility for that to occur is if a candidate were to run against the power-hungry establishment of both major parties and their mainstream media allies.
Jim Cardoza, Merced
