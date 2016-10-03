Kim Freitas: Atwater can expect great things from Larry Bergman

I would like to show my support for Larry Bergman for Atwater City Council. Larry has served on the city council for four years now. During this time he has helped reduce the general fund debt by $4 million. He has been a part of the decisions made to bring the enterprise funds into the black. Prior to serving on the city council, Larry worked for Cal Fire and was stationed at the Atwater fire department. He is truly concerned about Atwater and wants to make this great city an even better place for us. He has proved this by the progress made these past four years and if we give him the opportunity to continue, I know we can expect great things from Larry Bergman.
Kim Freitas, Atwater
