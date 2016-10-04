David J. Silva: Environmentalists want a California without people (or at least farmers)

The state water board stated that because only 5 percent of the salmon reach the ocean they want to double the flow of water to the ocean. What they failed to mention is that the salmon are being eaten by non-native predator fish. No matter how much water you release, it will not change this fact. The only solution is to build hatcheries and truck the salmon downriver past the predators. All of the fish caught last year were from hatcheries, the flow of water had nothing to do with it.
According to the experts, the ocean’s level is rising and we are just sending more water into it. No matter what the environmentalists do, California will never be the way it was 200 years ago when we did not have 38 million people living here. Most of these people are environmentalists only as long as it doesn’t inconvenience them – they still drive cars, live in large houses and buy food grown by the farmers they detest. They derive their power from the easily bought, corrupt politicians. If you want to change the system vote for conservatives who are on the side of the people, not the liberal elite.
David J. Silva, Los Banos
