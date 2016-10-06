Marie & Frank Taylor: Lee Lor understands Merced’s issues, should be supervisor

In June there was an election for Supervisor of District 2 of Merced County. Hub Walsh was the incumbent and Lee Lor one of his opponents. The results were so close that has to be a runoff on Nov. 8. We have known Lee Lor for over 10 years. She has worked as executive secretary for the Superintendent of Merced County Office of Educatioin. She recently received an appointment by Gov. Jerry Brown to the Fair Commission.
She is well qualified to be a Merced County supervisor, being well aware of the needs of Merced County. My husband and I have known the Lors most of the years they have lived ijn our community. If you are interested in her qualifications, please go to her web site http://www.mrsleelor.com. We urge you to cast your vote for Lee Lor!
Marie & Frank Taylor, Merced
