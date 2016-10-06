Shar Herrera: Foster children bullied more often; they need your help

Growing up can be hard, and kids can be mean. Growing up is especially hard if you’re in foster care. In addition to being taken from everything you know – home, family, friends, pets and school – you’re also more likely to be bullied. In fact, for children in the child welfare system, bullying and teasing are a prevalent and serious problem. And these children have few adults available to help resolve issues related to bullying.
Children with special health care needs are more likely to be bullied and studies suggest that at least one third of youth in foster care have disabilities. Youth who are bullied are likely to suffer from anxiety, feelings of loneliness and low self-esteem among other, potentially lifelong, repercussions.
During this, National Bullying Prevention Month, we at CASA of Merced County are reminded of how vulnerable foster youth are to bullying and how our volunteer CASAs, or Court Appointed Special Advocates, help support and protect foster youth.
There are hundreds of local foster children who need a caring adult to step forward, to stand by them when situations like bullying occur. We encourage local residents to become CASA volunteers to advocate for and support a foster child.
Shar Herrera, Executive Director, CASA of Merced County
