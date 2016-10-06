Beverly Crandall: Trump truly outshines ‘Crooked Hillary’ in every way

Three points Crooked Hillary has made over the past several months: What she’s done in her career; her intent to continue the disastrous Obama legacy; all the things wrong with Donald Trump.
She has not said anything of substance on how she will actually fix anything. She just wants to be the first woman president no matter what she has to do or who she has to lie to to make that happen. Her email scandals, the gentle rebuke from the FBI, lying to the Benghazi mothers and fathers – you all know what she’s pulled or is still trying pull. As former military, my husband and I find it deplorable.
As for Donald Trump, he started in business with his father, branched out on his own, created his own “silver spoon” and became a wealthy, smart, savvy businessman. He never thought about going into politics until he threw his hat in the ring just over a year ago. It’s not like he ever thought he needed to watch his every move over the past 30-plus years. So he’s not politically correct; he doesn’t speak lawyer speak; he says what’s on his mind. I find that refreshing.
Now, if somebody would just deleted Donald’s Twitter account.
Beverly Crandall, Merced
Comments