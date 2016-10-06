Lori Button Nunes: Cindy Vierra proves she cares about Atwater

Twenty years ago my family moved to Atwater and Cindy Vierra became my neighbor. For nearly 15 years I saw Cindy involved in nearly every nonprofit kids sports organizations in Atwater. Whether it was cheering, football, softball or cooking for some worthy cause, she and her family have always given back to the community. Besides raising her own family, she has taken in dozens of foster children and even adopted a few. I have never seen a woman so dedicated to family and community. Atwater needs Cindy’s energy and commitment.Join me in voting Cindy Vierra for Atwater City Council.
Lori Button Nunes, Atwater
