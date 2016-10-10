Michael Esau: Real estate salespeople already have too much power in Atwater

Just when you think the manipulation of Atwater government by local realtors could not be any more brazen, the local real estate mafia is attempting to put a third member of its profit-driven gang on the city council. You remember local real estate agents, right? The ones who brought hyper-inflated housing prices to this small community? Realtors/councilmembers Larry Bergman and Brian “Macho Man” Raymond have already voted to suspend the $3,000 in fees for each house built so their developer buddies can profit at your expense.
Now, this shameful group is attempting to place a third realtor on the council in Cindy Vierra, a close friend of a prominent Atwater realtor with zero qualifications. Please, citizens of Atwater, shed light on this thinly-veiled plot and stop Vierra and the real estate group from getting their critical third vote on the five-person city council. After all, if she’s elected, we might as well make the next city manager a broker and open up shop!
Michael Esau, Atwater
