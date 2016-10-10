Lori Johnson: I don’t like taxes, but I’m voting for Measure V

Like everyone else, I am irritated at the prospect of paying more taxes. It seems, government’s requests are never ending. So when I heard about Measure V, Merced County’s initiative to increase the sales tax by a half-percent, I was more than skeptical. I opposed this tax until county supervisor Daron McDaniel explained the overwhelming need to repair potholes, replace streets and replace traffic signals. He revealed that money generated by the state’s gas tax is decreasing and is inadequate.
We desperately need matching funds from state and federal sources. That can only be if we are designated a self-help county by passing a sales tax. Self-help counties are eligible for grants up to 80 percent of the cost of projects. Our transportation needs are so great we simply must come up with the remaining 20 percent. As Merced County Association of Governments spokeswoman Stacie Dabbs said, “We will continue to fall back without this measure. So, as you dodge potholes and washboard roads, I urge you to grit your teeth and vote yes on Measure V.”
Lori Johnson, Atwater
