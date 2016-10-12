Gary Brice: Learn the candidates, issues in Atwater

City council elections, it seems some of these folks have no experience in government – except for two candidates. Wishful thinking gets nothing done. The council has five members that make all the decisions for the city. Having knowledge of how the system works is key in getting things done. A candidate night will be Oct. 20 at Atwater’s Memorial Building (VFW Hall) starting at 6:30 p.m. This is an important election to get our city moving forward.
Paul Creighton is the best choice and has my support. If you don’t vote, stop complaining; you have failed to do your job as a citizen. And remember who protected those rights to vote in a free country.
Gary Brice, Atwater
