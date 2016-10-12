Will Rogers: Religious right’s support for Trump requires some dexterity

The evangelicals and religious right won’t be the same after the 2016 presidential election. We have evangelicals and their leaders who are continuing to support Donald Trump even after his lewd comments about women. This election has exposed deep racial divides among evangelicals. Trump polls just 3 percent among African Americans, who aren’t swayed by his promise to restore “law and order.” Many other evangelicals are excusing anything in the Republican nominee’s moral activities, while still insisting on a traditional, biblical ethic when it comes to their views on sex, women and the role of men. The world of the religious right has been stood on its head, and it isn’t very pretty.
Will Rogers, Merced
Comments