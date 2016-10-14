Maria Williams: Don’t listen to tobacco company ads, vote for Prop 56

As an educator, cancer survivor and parent of a cancer survivor, I want to see the tobacco companies stop lying to us. The tobacco industry has spent $200 million influencing politicians and blocking tobacco tax increases in California.
California is one of only three states that hasn’t raised its tobacco tax since 2000. In every state that has significantly raised tobacco taxes, the sales of cigarettes have decreased. According to the U.S. Surgeon General, this is especially true among kids.
The tobacco companies are lying about Prop 56 because they know higher costs will keep children from starting to use tobacco and help those addicted to quit. They’ll stop at nothing to protect their profits. This industry has used deceptive advertising throughout its history. They have lied to the public for decades about the health risks associated with smoking. They have targeted children in hopes of addicting the next generation of customers. About 90 percent of smokers started as teens. Each year, nearly 17,000 California kids start smoking.
Tobacco use is the No. 1 cause of preventable death in California, killing over 40,000 Californians yearly. Prop 56 will save lives. Learn more at www.Yeson56.org.
Maria Williams, Atwater
