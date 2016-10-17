Fred Warchol: Make Atwater great again with Bergman, Creighton

One way or another, Atwater is in store for big changes after this election. We will need to select competent replacements for the departing city manager, and city council member. Otherwise, we will continue the downward spiral of furloughed city workers and more debt.
The complacency of present city officials is akin to the crew of the Titanic; both seem content to rearrange the deck chairs on their sinking ships. New leadership is eagerly awaited. However, the incoming class will have to do more than study the self-help book: City Government For Dummies. First, the new city manager must break the chain of his recent predecessors who lacked competence and vision. Fortunately, city council candidates Larry Bergman and Paul Creighton stand out as seasoned and qualified, if for no other reason than their two opponents are so ill-informed they must log onto Google Maps just to locate city hall. For the good of our city, residents need to vote for Larry Bergman and Paul Creighton and make Atwater great again!
Fred Warchol, Atwater
