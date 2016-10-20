Ben Sanchez: Good luck Merced, you need it

Well I made my pilgrimage back to the once very nice city of Merced, where I lived for over 50 years, and what a frightening site it has become. The roads are in total disrepair (all the road money must be going to the new highways that take forever to get done). It seems the city’s whole infrastructure is not being addressed at all. And I hear the police are still at their best in ignoring the crime problem. When are the good old boys, or so-called leaders, of Merced going to resign and let some real leadership clean up the city? My children and grandchildren still live there, and its not a good place to grow up anymore. Good luck Merced, you need it .
Ben Sanchez, Reno, Nev.
