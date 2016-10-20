Kathy Flaherty: If you trust Cancer Society, Heart Association, PTA vote yes on 56

I trust the American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network, American Heart & Lung Associations, the California PTA and SEIU and I will be voting Yes on Proposition 56 on Nov. 8.
I lost both parents to smoking – their lives cut short by an addiction they were unable to kick. Cigarettes are about the only product that, when used as directed, will kill; yet people still buy them. I don’t trust “Big Tobacco,” the funders behind the opposition to Proposition 56. They’re lying yet again in their deceptive ads.
I believe in supporting the initiative because taxing tobacco saves lives by getting people to quit or preventing them from starting – and that means a whole lot less lung cancer.
We should want to protect our children, save lives and improve the health of all Californians. Tobacco companies do not care about our children and that’s why I’m taking a stand and voting Yes on Proposition 56. I hope you’ll join me.
Kathy Flaherty, Atwater
