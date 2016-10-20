Leonard Franco: Law enforcement doesn’t back 63; we shouldn’t either

The Sun-Star Editorial Board once again shows its true liberal bias by supporting Proposition 63. This bill will have zero impact on gun violence, criminals or anyone contemplating suicide. The fact the Sun-Star even mentions suicide in their editorial proves they do not have valid reasons to support this legislation.
The main components of this proposition will only make criminals out of law-abiding citizens who already comply with the toughest gun laws in the nation. To claim this bill will correct the wrongs of Proposition 47 is way off base. Two wrongs do not make something right. Join me and the following law enforcement and judiciary groups who appose this bill. California Correctional Peace Officers, Association for Deputy District Attorneys of California, California Reserve Police Officers Association, California State Sheriff’s Association, California Police Chief’s Association, California Fish and Game Warden’s Association, Law Enforcement Action Network and the Western States Sheriff Association.
Leonard Franco, Merced
