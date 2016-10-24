John Riis-Christensen: Prop 63 is garbage; won’t have any impact on criminal violence

Re “Prop. 63 helps state get handle on gun violence” (Page 5A, Oct. 20): After reading your idiotic “Our View” in the Oct. 20 Sun-Star, I can tell that you know nothing about California’s gun laws. In the first place they are not sensible and they do nothing to keep the rate of gun deaths in the state lower and they do nothing to stop gun violence. A vote for Prop 63 is an exercise in aiding government tyranny. Prop 63 will not stop any crime or death by a criminal using a firearm.
Duh! Criminals don’t obey the law; that’s why they’re called criminals. The only thing you got right about prop 63 was that it will correct one small piece of the stupidity of Prop 47.
Gruesome Gavin Newsom is trying to get elected Governor (in two years) and doesn’t know anything about crime or its causes, so he backs stupid things like Prop 47. Now in his dangerous little mind he thinks he can stop gun violence with more idiotic gun control – typical liberal thinking. It appears you also don’t know much about crime and criminals or you would not be backing this piece of garbage.
John Riis-Christensen, Atwater
