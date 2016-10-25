Karina Vivas: Merced candidate forum should look beyond Nov. 8

The recent mayoral candidate forum organized by youth is a great sign for our city. We are looking for ways to contribute to help make Merced better, and we want to be involved beyond this election.
Nov. 8 will pass before we know it, and as important as it is to vote it’s just as critical that we make sure whoever gets elected continues to engage young people in their decisions. We want to have regular conversations with our elected officials, so that they know what’s going on with us.
After this election, we can’t have business as usual when it comes to representing youth in our city. Our leaders should be thinking about how their decisions will affect us years from now. We are the future. So, the question is: What will our city do differently to include youth, so that we can participate in local government too?
Karina Vivas, Merced
