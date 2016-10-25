Mike Salm: Lee Lor is best for Merced County Supervisor

Lee Lor is a community leader. She knows how to work cooperatively with people and groups, problem solving and resolving conflict. She is community and family oriented. She shows a new energy, new vision and new attitude. Lee Lor is executive director of the Merced County Education Foundation as well as administrator to Merced County Superintendent of Schools. She was an appointee of Gov. Jerry Brown for the 35th District Agricultural Association. She is the District 2 supervisor we need.
Mike Salm, Merced
