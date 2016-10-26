Patrick Mitchell: Ochoa and Ramirez best candidates for College board

Members of the community might know Merced College has experienced problems in leadership over the last several months. The Merced College Faculty Association believes to restore stable leadership to the Board of Trustees, a new perspective is necessary. Since student success should be the primary focus for all of us associated with Merced College, we have endorsed the following candidates.
Ernie Ochoa, Area 2 (Atwater). We were impressed with Ochoa’s knowledge of the agencies and laws governing community colleges. A realtor, Ochoa has served on the Board of Realtors and the Atwater Chamber of Commerce. He is friendly and approachable; his energy and passion will be welcome on the board.
L. Carmen Ramirez, Area 3 (North Merced/Snelling). A native of Merced, this local attorney has worked in the Economic Development office for the City of Merced and serves on the Board of Directors for the Merced Theatre Foundation. She was recently re-appointed by Gov. Jerry Brown to the Central Valley Regional Water Quality Control Board. Ramirez is personable and honest, and her intelligence and understanding of the law will be a fine addition to the Board.
We hope the members of their communities will support Ochoa and Ramirez on Nov. 8.
Patrick Mitchell, Merced College Faculty Association, Merced
Comments