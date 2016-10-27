Michelle Reed: Time to put a woman on Atwater City Council

There is a lot of noise in this campaign for Atwater City Council about who is best, who is worthy, who has done most for Atwater – or who will. Let’s face it, our city is a mess.
Only one candidate, Cindy Vierra has a 20-year background in finance. Only one candidate lives public safety as three members of her family are in law enforcement. Only one wants a new vision and new direction for our city.
Don’t reward the all-men club that is the city council; vote Cindy Vierra for real change.
Michelle Reed, Atwater
