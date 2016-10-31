Larry D. Morse II: Don’t be fooled, law enforcement is against Prop 57

Voters have begun receiving a political mailer that bills itself as COPS Voter Guide and recommends a “yes” vote on Proposition 57. Don’t be fooled.
Such brochures are called “slate mailers” since they include a slate of political recommendations. They are for sale and some, like the COPS Voter Guide, are purposely deceptive. Proposition 57 is not supported by law enforcement. The California Police Chiefs Association, the California District Attorneys Association, the Association of Los Angeles Deputy Sheriffs, the San Francisco Police Officers Association and the Merced County Law Enforcement Association are some of the more than 55 law-enforcement organizations adamantly opposed to Prop 57. Not one California Sheriff is in support.
The ballot statement says the proposition applies only to non-violent offenders. That is a lie. Assault with a deadly weapon, rape of an unconscious person, drive-by shootings and human trafficking of minors are just a few crimes considered “non-violent” under Proposition 57.
If approved, Prop 57 will grant early release to many violent, dangerous criminals. It takes sentencing from judges and gives it to state bureaucrats accountable to no one. Law enforcement knows that Prop 57 is bad for public safety, bad for California. Don’t be hoodwinked by deceitful political advertising. No on 57.
Larry D. Morse II, Merced County District Attorney
