Sharyn Mead: Keep Bergman on Atwater council so he can finish what he started

It’s that time again, election time. With all the turmoil and talk about the national election we also need to be mindful of elections here at home. I am a lifelong Atwater resident, and love my city through the good and bad. Atwater is at a crucial place, and I feel we need leadership that understands her needs, someone who understands where we sit.
Larry Bergman deserves a chance to complete the work he has started here in Atwater. Larry is a devoted family man, businessman and a retired firefighter. He believes in fiscal responsibility and has served on several committees and has shown proven results at getting our deficit under control. Larry has been accessible to constituents over the past four years. Larry has maintained a good working relationship and understanding within the city, while standing firm in his beliefs on what is best for our city.
We need his honesty, transparency and experience in city hall. Vote for Larry Bergman for Atwater City Council.
Sharyn Mead, Atwater
