Gabrielle Cato: Don’t be fooled by flier, public safety workers support Murphy

Today in the mail I received a flyer from COPS Voters Guide – basically telling me how I need to place my vote and which candidates support our law enforcement. But when reading, I noticed that Josh Pedrozo is listed as having our law enforcement’s support. But I know for a fact that Mike Murphy is endorsed by Merced Police Officers Association, Merced County Deputy Sheriff’s Association, Merced Association of Police Sergeants and even our bravest, the Merced Firefighters Association. How dumb do they think the people of Merced are to go off a flyer when voting?
Just because a candidate pays to have his or her name put on a flyer to fool the people into thinking law enforcement supports them does not make it a fact. Our finest support Mike Murphy for mayor of Merced, just as he supports them.
Gabrielle Cato, Merced
Comments