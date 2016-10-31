Wayne Wallace: Paul Creighton best choice for bankrupt Atwater

I’m sure everyone knows there is an election this year, something that will be remembered for a long time. It is more important that you vote and make your vote matter. The nation faces a crisis with a newbie running for the job of president with little knowledge of the position and the power it contains and building his ego even bigger in the process. This could be a national crisis, just like the one we have in Atwater.
Comparing the two elections I’m referencing, both are in the red. Both elections need someone that has an interest in the office he or she is running for. There’s little question which way my vote for president will go. It’s the same in Atwater. My vote goes to Paul Creighton, a businessman who isn’t afraid to call on people and ask for help. We do not need special interests running our city and the city council has to be diversified. We cannot have too many citizens from one type of business on the council.
We have to live here. We no longer can depend on the long-time native Atwater citizens to run our city; as you can see, we are bankrupt.
Wayne Wallace, Atwater
