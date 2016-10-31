Kenra Bragonier: School board candidate Shane Smith knows how to listen and act

I encourage voters living in the Merced City School District Area 1 (northeast Merced) to elect Shane Smith to the Merced City School Board of Trustees.
Shane has committed time and resources to bettering Merced. I first met him at a fundraiser supporting arts and music in our community. When he later served on the city’s Independent Districting Advisory Committee, I had the opportunity to watch Shane as he interacted with fellow committee members and the public at community meetings over a period of many months.
Shane communicated well and easily with people of all ages and ethnicities. He was a patient, careful and respectful listener. He actively organized and participated in community outreach throughout the city, reaching a cross-section of Merced residents to encourage their participation in our “by-district” mapping process. He sought the ideas and opinions of the other committee members as well as the public’s. And he concisely stated his positions, sharing why and how he reached them.
We need thoughtful, approachable and transparent leaders like Shane Smith. Vote for Shane Smith for Area One Trustee on the Merced City School District Board of Education.
Kenra Bragonier, Merced
Comments