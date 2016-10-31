Connie Warren: No amount of money can turn Trump into a silk purse

Hardcore Republicans are covering themselves with shame by continuing their support for Donald Trump. In news story after story and political column after political column, Trump is revealed to be a racist bully. But the “religious right” just lowers its collective heads and plows on through. The Democratic candidate’s husband has been a philanderer for most of their marriage, and she is pilloried for calling the bimbos – well, bimbos.
The Republican candidate is a sexist pig – and if you think that behavior is all behind him, you’re living in a rose-colored world. But all is forgiven by the good Christians on the right. I have voted Republican in the past (sorry, Gran) because I can recognize intelligent, able people regardless of their party affiliation. I can also recognize a sow’s ear when it’s in front of me – no matter how much money it’s covered with. Sorry folks, Trump is not a silk purse.
Connie Warren, Merced
