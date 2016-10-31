Robert Weimer: Biggest issue in Merced County is adequate water supplies

Perhaps your intent is to ask the Merced County Supervisorial candidates separately about the water issues. There are two elephants stomping around in the Merced River basin: Groundwater export on the west side of the basin and unimpaired flows to the Delta from the Merced River on the east. The economic driver of eastern Merced County is still largely an irrigated agriculture economy, and it will be for some years.
Though the questions posed to candidates did not directly address water, each candidate had an opportunity to incorporate the negative consequences these two elephants in the room pose.
I applaud the well-thought answers the candidates put forward and hope we can accomplish all. We cannot forget it takes a strong economy to do that, and currently that economy is generated from adequate water resources.
Robert Weimer, Atwater
