Daniel Smith: Arzamendi has been a leader at Merced College, should stay on board

Many Merced College faculty members believe Gary Arzamendi is the stable leadership we need to usher in the new college president. Gary’s a proven educator for the past 25 years. He changes people’s lives, not their property. During the past four years as a respected member of the Merced College Board of Trustees, Gary has been an advocate and voice for both students and faculty.
During Gary’s tenure he’s helped guide Merced College’s accreditation status from warning level to reaffirmed. This was critical for the stability and success of our students and college. Gary was instrumental in the adoption of the college strategic plan, which has increased the efficiency of services to our students. When the faculty and college administration realized we lacked in some areas of technology, Gary advocated for and supported our new college website and the hiring of a new Chief Technology Officer. Gary is a proven supporter of faculty and students.
Gary was sought out and encouraged to run on behalf of the Merced College faculty and our community four years ago. Gary Arzamendi was the right choice then and the right choice now.
Daniel Smith, Merced
