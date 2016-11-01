Greggory D. Wieland: No on 56; don’t give tobacco taxes to health-care companies

Raising taxes on cigarettes will reduce smoking, but not reduce our heath care costs. Giving the money to the health care industry makes as much sense as giving the money to the oil companies. We wouldn’t see the price of gas come down, just as we would not see health care costs come down with Prop 56. Let’s revisit the cigarette tax next year when we can give it to schools, improving our roads, helping the homeless, feeding our poor, etc. There are so many social issues that would benefit from $1 billion a year rather than for-profit companies that don’t have to spend one dime on health care or reducing our payments. Vote no on 56!
Greggory D. Wieland, Merced
Comments