Jessica Trounstine: Shane Smith clearly most qualified for school board

Shane Smith is the clear choice for Merced City Schools Board, Area 1. I know because our daughters have grown up together and are schoolmates at Peterson Elementary. Shane is an accomplished attorney with a Ph.D. in tumor biology. He has a wide range of interests and experiences that give him the ability to understand the different perspectives in our community. Shane is also an excellent listener and extremely collegial. He cares deeply about education and is committed to the improvement of public schools, something many parents saw firsthand when he worked with me to save affordable after-school care for working families through the Youth Enrichment Program.
I can think of no one I would rather have represent families like mine on our school board. Vote for Shane Smith on Nov. 8.
Jessica Trounstine, Merced
