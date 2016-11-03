Letters to the Editor

November 3, 2016 1:20 PM

Henry Martinez: Tired of clownish candidates? Check out Johnson-Stein debates

Should anyone wish to see truly thoughtful, intelligent, respectful presidential debates go to Tavis Smiley’s page on PBS at www.pbs.org/wnet/tavissmiley/ for the three-part debate between Dr. Jill Stein and Gov. Gary Johnson. While neither will win this year’s election, they both have proven themselves the vastly superior choices of the four candidates. The leadership of the RNC and DNC should be forced to watch these debates until they commit to never again give us the grotesque clown show that has trashed this year’s presidential election.

Henry Martinez, Atwater

