Kimberly Garcia: Josh Pedrozo cares about city’s youth, is best choice for mayor

I have three teenage daughters at home. Our faith is important to our family, as is imparting a sense of civic engagement and community pride. My daughter was part of the original Merced Youth Council, and during the meetings she was impressed that city council member Josh Pedrozo was one of the adults in the room who always was professional and did what he could to make the experience positive for the teenagers. We like that Josh Pedrozo works every day to educate tomorrow’s leaders. He is a great role model, and he is in touch with the needs of today’s youth like no other candidate.
That is why my family supports Josh Pedrozo for mayor. I hope you will too.
Kimberly Garcia, Merced
