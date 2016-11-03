Letters to the Editor

November 3, 2016 5:23 PM

Dortha Warren: Trump is crude, but he isn’t killing thousands of unborn children

I’m not happy with Donald Trump’s “locker room talk,” but can any words be worse than the killing of thousands of little unborn babies each year in various stages of their lives? I think not. That’s the liberals for you.

Dortha Warren, Merced

Related content

Letters to the Editor

Comments

Videos

Buhach's Gwynne McBride on the team's playoff win

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos