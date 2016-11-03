Dortha Warren: Trump is crude, but he isn’t killing thousands of unborn children

I’m not happy with Donald Trump’s “locker room talk,” but can any words be worse than the killing of thousands of little unborn babies each year in various stages of their lives? I think not. That’s the liberals for you.
Dortha Warren, Merced
November 3, 2016 5:23 PM
I’m not happy with Donald Trump’s “locker room talk,” but can any words be worse than the killing of thousands of little unborn babies each year in various stages of their lives? I think not. That’s the liberals for you.
Dortha Warren, Merced
Comments