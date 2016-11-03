Steve Bantly: Trump can’t do what he promises if elected, thank goodness

The latest paranoid accusation by the Donald Trump campaign says that if he loses the election it will be because the election was rigged. Impossible. Elections are managed by each state, not the federal government. Many of those states have Republican governors and legislatures. I find it difficult to believe they would deliberately sabotage the election of a fellow Republican in favor of a Democrat. If Trump loses it will be because he couldn’t persuade a majority of voters to elect him.
If anything is rigged, it’s the tax code that, through the policies of several Republican administrations, have given billions of dollars in cuts to corporations and the wealthy, causing the massive deficits Republicans are railing against and allowing income to concentrate in the hands of the wealthy while middle class incomes stagnate. Add trade treaties that have encouraged corporations to relocate operations overseas at the expense of American jobs, and you have a prescription for the populist uprising we see today.
Trump’s policies would favor more tax-cuts for the wealthy and doesn’t say how he would bring jobs home when presidents don’t have the power to reverse trade treaties without starting a trade war. Trump is a false prophet, and voters will vote accordingly.
Steve Bantly, Merced
