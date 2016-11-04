Karen Arnold: Retired teachers continuing to help educate the young

If you can read this letter, thank a teacher! The week of Nov. 6-12 is California Retired Teachers Week, and we all owe a debt of gratitude to those teachers who helped shape our lives. During this week, we recognize that, even after leaving their classrooms, teachers continue to have a positive impact on their communities.
Here in Merced and Mariposa counties, retired teachers volunteered a total of 134,161 hours last year alone. These activities ranged from tutoring students, distributing food to the needy, providing scholarships, driving seniors to appointments, volunteering at the hospital and countless other volunteer efforts.
Last year, members of California Retired Teachers Association recognized a need for a Saturday morning Family Storytime at the Merced County Library. Relying on our member volunteers, we began this project in November, 2015, with the support of the library staff. Each Saturday at 10:30 a.m., parents and children continue to enjoy participation in this worthwhile activity.
So in addition to thanking your former teacher, why not volunteer your own time? Also, membership in CalRTA is open to everyone. Join us at http://div34.calrta.org/. Working together, we can all make a difference!
Karen Arnold & Joanna Browning, Co-presidents, Merced/Mariposa Division of CalRTA
