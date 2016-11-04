Letters to the Editor

November 4, 2016 5:11 PM

Peter Lizdas: Hillary’s lies less dangerous than Trump’s refusal to concede

Some of our more excitable and hyperbolic friends on the right have accused Hillary Clinton of being, somehow, a “traitor.” I think a candidate who does not unequivocally affirm that he will respect the results of the democratic process is indeed a traitor to the 240-year American tradition of free and fair elections and peaceful transfer of power. This, above all else, starting with the example set by George Washington, has been the foundation of American greatness from the beginning of our republic to the present day.

Donald Trump has rejected that proud American tradition. He is the only traitor before us in this election. As for lying – it’s almost impossible to catalogue the vast trove of lies Trump has spouted. There’s at least one new one every day. He is, and this is a well-documented and proven fact, by far the least truthful of the two major party candidates for president.

Peter Lizdas, Merced

