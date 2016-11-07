Jane Parker: What good comes from withholding information from family?

Re “Family of student who led campus attack seeks answers” (Front page, Nov. 4): What possible valid reason can the government have for denying access to information concerning the death of this family’s son, Faisal Mohammad. They deserve everything that is known to help them find some reason why this event occurred. So what if he belonged to some group? He is no longer here to carry out those activities, so at least help his parents by telling all they know. They have suffered enough.
Jane Parker, Sonora
