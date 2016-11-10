Karolyn Alvarez: Now liberals know how conservatives have felt for 8 years

Re “UC students fear Trump presidency” (Front page, Nov. 10): A UC student says President-elect Donald Trump is “Hitler with a wig.” If the student actually understood the memories of the atrocities Hitler rained on the Jewish population he would have never made that remark. And shame on the Sun-Star for printing it.
Actually, I feel the student’s pain. I have experienced that same pain over the last eight years of the Obama administration. The final insult of Obamacare, arrived in my mail, fittingly enough, on Election Day. My supplemental insurance for Medicare is increasing the co-pay on a medication I take by 150 percent starting in January, 2017.
I am adding my opinion of illegal immigration, by telling you my husband was born in Havana, Cuba, came to this country legally at age 18, got his citizenship and was a productive and working member of this Merced community until his death in 2010. We brought his family over from Cuba in 1995. They too became U.S. citizens and worked in the Merced area.
I believe in legal immigration, and I know in my heart that ISIS is our biggest fear from illegal immigration now. We all, as a country, need to come together to support our new president during this very scary time in the world.
Karolyn Alvarez, Atwater
