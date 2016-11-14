David Rodriguez: Worst days for America were 9-11 and 11-9

Donald Trump has won the election despite his rhetoric of bigotry and crude and egregious references. We must still respect the title of the president of the United States, though we do not necessarily need to respect the man who holds that position. We will have a tumultuous four years ahead of us and the anathema of his presidency has already begun. People are stating the worst days in history are 9/11 and 11/9. As for Hillary Clinton, her concession speech was amiable and touching. She even quoted a verse from the Bible. Let’s hope and pray Donald Trump will refer to the same book she did.
David Rodriguez, Planada
