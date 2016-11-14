Al Kessler: Quit protesting Trump’s victory, you won’t change it

I was disappointed to read about the protest at the UC Merced and other institutes of higher learning. Apparently they did not take the course covering (or understand) the U.S. Constitution. The procedures for conducting the election are contained in the Constitution and were followed. Donald Trump will be our president in accordance with the Constitution. What was the purpose of the demonstration?
The demonstrators will not change anything by their actions. There are procedures for changing our laws; following those procedures may result in changes. Why not try them? Demonstrations in favor of changing the results of the presidential election will achieve nothing.
I fear that demonstrating can lead to violence as we have seen in the recent past. This will not do well for our democracy. The first amendment of the Constitution gives us the right to peaceably assemble, and petition the government for a redress of grievances. If you do not agree with our new President on any specific issue, contact your Senator and/or Representative on a specific issue and make your position known. The Supreme Court will the final arbiter.
If none of these actions result in your desired outcome, remember, there will be another election in four years. You can not change the result of this election.
Al Kessler, Atwater
