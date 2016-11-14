Ralph W. Morris: Yes, election was rigged – against Hillary

In the waning days of the presidential campaign and fearing defeat, candidate Donald Trump constantly whined about a “rigged” political system that would deny him the presidency – even if he actually won. According to the national popular vote total (with 3 million California votes yet to be counted), Hillary Clinton has defeated Trump by 766,920 votes and counting. Clinton smashed him in California (61.4 percent to 33.2 percent, so far). Even in Merced County, Clinton easily beat him by 8 percent (51.4 to 43.4). With the election now over and having won the electoral college under a constitutional system, which abhors democracy, President-elect Trump is to be congratulated and respected.
However, the president-elect may be right – the system is rigged against “We the People.”
Ralph W. Morris, Merced
