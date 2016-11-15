Letters to the Editor

November 15, 2016 11:38 AM

Isai Palma: Despite Trump victory, we must remain a voice against injustice

As a community advocate in Merced fighting for health and justice for all, it is hard to acknowledge the fact Donald Trump is now president-elect for the United States of America. For over a year we heard Trump put fear in the lives of many by degrading women, insulting people by their race, gender and religion, and igniting violence between people and further dividing our country. People throughout our community are afraid and they should know there are organizations in our community such as Building Healthy Communities where people can come, ask questions, seek support and mobilize to continue pushing for a safe and inclusive community for all. Merced communities will rise when we all stand together and support each other. Never be afraid to get loud and be a voice against injustice.

Isai Palma, Merced

Related content

Letters to the Editor

Comments

Videos

BC's McKenzie Powell and Emma Seifert on the team's NorCal playoff game

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos