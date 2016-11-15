Marj Hoffmann: Our Constitution will help protect the nation we all love

I voted for the first time in 1948 and I voted for Harry Truman. In retrospect, I should have voted for Thomas Dewey, but I was young and dumb. But the country survived and thrived. In the years since, there have been many ups and downs in the political process, but the country has survived and thrived.
I admit I was shocked at the results of this year’s election. I did not vote for either of the two “evils” and my candidate did not have a chance, but I voted. I am also shocked at the violence occurring in the aftermath of this particular election. Our Constitution has set up a system of checks and balances to ensure against any presumptive power plays and we now need to rely on our Constitution to continue to protect our country.
I urge all citizens to take the long view and rely on our system of government to help our country continue to survive and thrive. God bless America.
Marj Hoffmann, Merced
