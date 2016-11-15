Michael Duda: This election was about all of us, not just you

“Donald Trump is president; America hates you.” Anyone who is not a white male seems to be feeling this way right now. But this is not about you. This is about Americans rejecting our current government. I am not a Trump voter. I understand Trump has insulted everyone. Still, political correctness has made us soft; we (all Americans, regardless of culture) can’t even speak without fear of retribution. The world community is taking advantage of this and no longer respects our American voices. We are pushovers.
Knowing the risk of upsetting someone, somewhere, can we still talk? Can we embrace the fact that we are all not the same, and this is a strength?
The media-driven perception that Trump was elected purely by white males is ridiculous. There are scores of non-whites, women and LGBTQ voters who elected Trump. Are we all so self-absorbed that we really believe half the country voted for Trump because …They hate you? This is absurd, selfish thinking.
We all appear to agree that our communities are in decline. There is no one group to blame. It is all of us. It is not about you.
Michael Duda, Merced
